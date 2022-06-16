Zoe Hunter: We all need a bit of light in our lives

Macken Graham, 13, was a bright light in the newsroom this week. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

In a world where gang crime, crash deaths, ram raids, a global pandemic, and war often dominate headlines, one stuck out like a beacon among the bad news.

The headline was: Disabled teen's can-do attitude shines on rugby field.

The story was about 13-year-old boy with partly-formed arms taking part in a local rugby tournament.

Macken Graham's teachers and coaches described him as humble, courageous and a "trailblazer" for players with disabilities. His mum says the word "can't" isn't in his vocabulary.

What a story.

News can take on myriad forms. Reporting of major world events, tragedies and crime, politics and information crucial to our democracy all have an important role in keeping us informed.

But even as a news hound, someone who has forged a career in this business, I can understand how the consumption of media in the internet age can feel overwhelming sometimes.

As comedian Bo Burnham put it in his lockdown-filmed Netflix special: "A little bit of everything, all of the time".

When a lot of the news seems negative, it can affect a person's mood and outlook.

That's why it is important to share the good news, the stories that give us warm fuzzies.

Uplifting and inspiring news stories such as Macken's are like a bright light of positivity that is needed to balance out the bad.

Like my colleague Luke Kirkness wrote in his opinion piece this week, Macken is an example of, if you work hard at what you do, anything can happen.

There have also been other good news stories this week.

Pip Kay, 65, built a house with a slide and uses it every day.

Then there was the tearful reunion of Tim the tabby cat with his family two months after he was accidentally taken to the tip.

And how about those local dancers taking their talent to the world hip-hop stage?

They are not hard news stories but they sure are good for the soul and we need more of them.

Perhaps it is the modesty of the Kiwi mentality that is holding back some of the lighter, more positive news from the headlines.

Is it the fear of saying something good about ourselves or others and we face accusations of having tall poppy syndrome?

I say we should celebrate the good as well as the bad-but-important and shout it from the rooftops.

We need more light in our lives.

So, here in our newsroom, we want to hear and share more positive stories. If you have any, please let us know by emailing news@bayofplentytimes.conz or news@dailypost.co.nz.

We'd love to hear from you.