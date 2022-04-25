Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: Why it's important young people attend Anzac services

3 minutes to read
Lest we forget. We will remember them, writes Zoe Hunter. Photo / Alan Gibson

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

The sound of the bugle playing the Last Post gives me goosebumps every year.

It is such a powerful, emotional sound that carries so much history.

The bugle call is sounded to indicate a

