Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: How working from home is encroaching into my mental health

3 minutes to read
We can gain so much reward from our daily jobs but there's more to life than work, Zoe Hunter writes. Photo / Getty Images

We can gain so much reward from our daily jobs but there's more to life than work, Zoe Hunter writes. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

We can gain so much reward from our daily jobs but there's more to life than work, Zoe Hunter writes. Photo / Getty Images GettyImages-480998803.JPG

COMMENT:

Boxing, running, dancing, yoga, and enjoying a nice glass

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.