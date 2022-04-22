Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Anzac Day: Tenby Powell: Russia's aspirations about the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits has to be asked

5 minutes to read
At Gallipoli, New Zealanders discovered something important about our identity and began to think more of ourselves as part of a separate nation to that of Great Britain, writes Tenby Powell. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times
By Tenby Powell

OPINION

In 2002, during my second tour of duty in the Middle East, I had the privilege of attending Anzac Day at Gallipoli.

It was great to catch up with mates serving throughout the region

