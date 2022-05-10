Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: Why women should be paid the same as men

3 minutes to read
Zoe Hunter says women should be paid the same as men. It's that simple. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

Women should be paid the same as men. It's that simple.

To echo Tauranga Business Chamber's Anne Pankhurst: "You do the mahi, and get paid accordingly".

Your pay should reflect your skills, ability, value

