Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Zoe Hunter: Fears of another 'tragic' drowning year a reminder of responsibilities

Zoe Hunter
By
3 mins to read
Water Safety New Zealand boss Daniel Gerrard warns more than 50 to 66 per cent of fatalities happen over summer. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

I count myself as a pretty good swimmer.

I know my limits in the ocean, can comfortably swim 400m in open water, and I'm familiar with three swimming styles - freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke.

