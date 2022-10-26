Zoe Hunter: Fears of another 'tragic' drowning year a reminder of responsibilities

Water Safety New Zealand boss Daniel Gerrard warns more than 50 to 66 per cent of fatalities happen over summer. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

I count myself as a pretty good swimmer.

I know my limits in the ocean, can comfortably swim 400m in open water, and I'm familiar with three swimming styles - freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke.

I also know how to tread water.

I started to learn how to swim at age 5 in a small swimming pool at my primary school.

Swimming is a skill I often take for granted, and one some people - young and old - may not have, or have the ability to learn.

It worries me there have been seven preventable drowning fatalities in the Bay of Plenty this year. That is a high statistic already compared to last year's total of eight, and we haven't even reached summer yet.

Ten people were rescued in one weekend alone in Tauranga and dozens have been brought to safety in Rotorua. Our lifeguards are in for a busy season ahead.

Water Safety New Zealand boss Daniel Gerrard warns more than 50 to 66 per cent of fatalities happen over summer and fears we could be in for another "tragic" year.

To avoid this, he says it's a collective responsibility and people needed to think before they swim.

So, how do we do this?

I believe it starts back at the primary school pool.

I remember my classmates and I would all make a circle in the pool, and after moving in the same direction for a while, we would switch to the other direction and feel the pull of the whirlpool we had just created. It taught me how much power water can have.

I remember the flutter board, the floaties, the flippers, and the fun.

Then there were the college swimming days, where we would dress up in our house colours, swim, and win prizes. It was a great day off school while learning a great life skill.

Learning how to swim created some of my best childhood memories and I see the value of that now in adulthood.

In 2019, Water Safety New Zealand estimated about 165 school pools had closed for reasons including skyrocketing costs to run the pools, and health and safety regulations.

It has made it trickier for schools to ensure they can deliver the water safety curriculum and means many children don't have the same access to pools as they once did.

But I believe every child should have the chance to learn the basics of how to swim and to deal with different water situations.

The Bay of Plenty, for example, boasts harbours, ocean beaches, lakes and rivers as well as pools.

This local bounty means we as adults have both the opportunity and the responsibility to give our children the experience and skills they need in the water.

It could save their lives.