Zoe Hunter: Why we should roll out the red carpet for AIMS Games

Bay of Plenty Times reporter Zoe Hunter rides along with the Tongan badminton team in 2017. Photo / John Borren

COMMENT:

The Zespri AIMS Games will make its triumphant return to Tauranga in a little over two months' time - and we should be rolling out the red carpet.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, the return of the intermediate-aged sports tournament will see the city buzzing with excitement once again.

Nearly 11,000 entries from 323 schools around New Zealand have registered for the September 3 to 9 tournament.

Tourism businesses will have no doubt noticed the absence of the games in the past two years and will be looking forward to welcoming the influx of visitors.

The arrival of a whole new generation of young athletes will be a welcome boost not only for tourism but for the economy.

The 2019 tournament drew more than 25,000 athletes, supporters and officials to Tauranga, injecting nearly $6.5 million into regional coffers and contributing 74,787 visitor nights over the week.

It will be a big deal for local businesses.

But will any international teams be gracing our sporting stage this year?

Tonga's swimming team, dubbed Pool Runnings after the 1988 Winter Olympics Jamaican bobsleigh team that inspired the film Cool Runnings, were the ones to watch in the last two games.

Swimming in the Baywave Aquatic Centre pool was different from their usual makeshift 50m ocean facility at a naval base back home in Tonga but, nonetheless, they were here to win.

The team made headlines at the 2018 games after winning the ACC Sport Smart medal for the most spirited, fair-playing and respectful team.

In 2017, I was lucky enough to travel with the Tongan badminton team to one of their games.

The Tongan players, coaches, managers and parents were piling into two shuttle buses before 7am and stayed in Tauranga until the last player was finished in the evening.

So much dedication to the games, and so humble too.

But as well as the memories and camaraderie it creates, the games are also an important part of Tauranga's identity.

It is the highlight of many calendars for schools and households - and a highlight for the students themselves.

Its popularity has seen the number of attendees and sporting codes grow each year.

This year will see the introduction of indoor cricket. More than 170 players from around the country have registered. Rock climbing, swimming, and tennis have also had the biggest-ever fields.

As well as first in sporting fields, many pupils will be experiencing their first-ever AIMS Games.

Sporting tournaments like these have hugely positive impacts on young people.

As well as fostering a love of sport, it also promotes getting active and staying healthy during a pandemic.

It also builds connections between children, their supporters from across the country, and a little bit of friendly competition.

I feel for the pupils who have missed out on competing in the last two years. But hopefully, some will have the chance to embrace the games - and all the emotions that come with it - cheering on siblings or schools from the sidelines this year.

The return of the AIMS Games will make for a truly memorable week.

Bring on September.