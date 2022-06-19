The AIMS Games opening ceremony in September 2019. Photo / NZME

The Zespri AIMS Games are returning to Tauranga this year, after being cancelled for the last two years due to Covid-19.

The tournament will run from September 3 to 9 at a range of venues across the Western Bay of Plenty.

It is a premier sporting event for 11, 12 and 13-year-olds. Young athletes will competing in 23 sporting codes.

Registrations have now closed for the tournament, with nearly 11,000 entries from 323 schools around New Zealand.

Tournament director Kelly Schischka said: "It's incredibly heartening to see the response from schools and communities around New Zealand and it shows how much they've missed attending events like the Zespri AIMS Games.

"Not even two years of Covid-19 cancellations can dampen the enthusiasm for such an iconic part of the sporting calendar."

The 2019 tournament drew more than 25,000 athletes, supporters and officials to Tauranga, injecting nearly $6.5 million into regional coffers, and contributing 74,787 visitor nights over the week.

Local businesses will also benefit from the games.

Oscar Nathan, general manager of Tourism Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said: "Our coastal Bay of Plenty visitor sector certainly noticed the games' absence during the past two years, so we're really looking forward to the influx of visitors they will bring in this September.

"The games are an important part of Tauranga's identity – they were established here, and we've continued to host them ever since as we've witnessed this event's exponential growth in popularity."

Zespri's head of global public affairs Michael Fox said the tournament had a "hugely positive" impact on young people, by fostering a love of sport and activity.

Tauranga City Council manager of venues and events Nelita Byrne was thrilled to see the tournament back up and running.

"After a two-year hiatus, we'll be welcoming a whole new generation of rangatahi to beautiful Tauranga Moana this year," she said.

"These young athletes will get to experience the excitement of one of the biggest tournaments in Australasia and the manaakitanga of our community will make it a truly memorable week."