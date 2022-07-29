A new study says five big glasses of wine a week is okay. Anything more could damage your DNA. Photo / 123rf

It is official. I drink too much.

Well, that is according to one of the latest studies from the University of Oxford that answers the age-old question of, "how many drinks is really too many?"

Apparently, anything more than five large glasses of wine a week will start to affect our long-term ageing process. That is one glass every night after a long, hard day's work.

If I am completely honest, I will often do that. Plus the glass or two that I will indulge in on the weekend as well. No harm done, right?

Wrong.

The study states drinking more than 17 units - or five big glasses of wine - a week could take its toll on our DNA.

It won't give you a hangover but it could mean us more-than-five-days-a-week-drinkers are going to live shorter lives, and possibly get Alzheimer's or cardiovascular disease.

This month, I agreed to abstain from alcohol as part of Dry July. It's a timely moment to reflect on my drinking habits.

There are many research reports suggesting drinking the occasional glass of red wine is actually good for you. It can supposedly provide antioxidants, promote longevity and even protect against heart disease.

By contrast, Oxford academics analysed data from almost half a million people enrolled in the UK Biobank looking for tell-tale genetic markers showing how much alcohol a person drinks.

They found booze beyond the 17-unit limit would unleash an attack on our chromosomes called telomeres. A person who drinks 10 big glasses a week, is biologically three years older than someone who drinks three.

But if we stick to just one glass on weeknights we won't look older than we are supposed to - in theory anyway.

I have taken the study as a good guideline to know my limits and as long as I savour my single sauvignon across five week-nights, I am not doing any damage.

But it has begged the question; why do we drink?

A myriad of motives has been examined.

Some people drink to find that bit of liquid courage in social situations. Others to escape reality for just a moment, or to celebrate a special occasion, or because of peer pressure. Some may simply like the taste.

But there are also plenty of reasons why some people may want to stop drinking alcohol; no more hangovers, better sleep patterns, losing weight or having more energy. Others may stop for medical reasons.

Since Dry July began in 2012, tens of thousands of Kiwis signed up to go alcohol-free for a month.

I have been one of them this July and my challenge is almost over.

I will celebrate on August 1 with a glass of wine. I will likely do the same on the five nights following.

I confess that sometimes I may have one or two more glasses over this newly-researched 17-unit limit across a seven-day week. And in my opinion, having a glass to wind down while cooking dinner during the week, or catching up with friends at the weekend, is okay.

At least I am aware of my drinking habits and I now know the impact it could be having on my DNA.