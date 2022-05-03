Buses at the Willow St bus stops. Photo / George Novak

"Immensely concerned" bus drivers say they are one incident away from boycotting local stops as violence and aggressive behaviour in Tauranga's main public transport interchange escalates.

The potential boycott comes as a young man was arrested on Sunday for possession of a homemade Taser.

During the same weekend, the Willow St public toilets were vandalised. It is understood a bus passenger was also assaulted within the past week.

First Union organiser Graham McKean said drivers were "incredibly frightened" and "immensely concerned".

The worry follows a spate of aggressive and threatening behaviour often targeting bus drivers, including death threats and racial abuse.

"Unfortunately, the drivers are just waiting for an incident where someone's going to get hurt or hospitalised."

McKean said the union was working with local authorities to address the issue but the situation was reaching a tipping point and the union may stop stopping at problematic bus stops like Willow St.

"We are trying to navigate through it without causing too much disruption to the travelling public but I won't be able to hold it much longer.

"One more incident and that will be it. We will have to make our own decisions. We are looking to withdraw our services."

McKean said he was aware of a bus passenger being assaulted within the last week but police were unable to confirm this.

A working group including police, Bay of Plenty Regional and Tauranga City Councils (TCC) was set up since the issue was brought to light in a Bay of Plenty Times article three weeks ago.

About this time, a girl was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers who tried to set her hair on fire.

Things have not improved since, McKean said.

First Union organiser Graham McKean says frightened bus drivers are reaching a tipping point where they may be forced to boycott due to escalating violence at bus stops. Photo / George Novak

Security patrols, costing an estimated $1 million a year, monitor the area but were briefed to observe, record and report only.

Bay of Plenty Times observations at Willow St on Saturday included a group of about 25 young people in gang colours threatening violence on a homeless man, some members becoming involved in a brawl, and others chasing each other across the road.

The regional council oversees Tauranga's buses, while the city council looks after the infrastructure for the services such as bus shelters.

A regional council spokeswoman said it was aware of a youth with a taser and confirmed the toilets were vandalised, with at least three doors damaged.

On Monday morning, tilers could be seen working to repair the smashed up walls from inside a toilet cubicle.

"Regional council continues to work closely with our security guards, TCC, NZ Police and the bus operator to address the ongoing issues of crime and disorder in the CBD," the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said a youth was taken into custody on Sunday night for possession of a suspected homemade Taser. He was referred to Youth Aid and the item was seized.

"No one was injured and police understand the item was not used," she said.

"Police are aware of a separate incident where three doors of the public toilets in the Willow St area were damaged on Sunday."

Police were still making inquiries into the damage to identify who was responsible, she said.

City council facilities team leader Martin Bellingan said that in addition to the vandalised toilets, there had also been damage to bus shelters in the area and graffiti had appeared on surrounding buildings.

Bellingan said vandalism at those toilets was a regular occurrence but "during the recent school holidays, there were eight cubicles closed in one day with maintenance issues, including damaged and broken locks, smashed tiles, missing toilet seats, and toilet roll holders and soap dispensers ripped off walls".

The council was unable to say before publication how much the repairs were expected to cost. CCTV footage has been forwarded to police.

"Tauranga City Council ensures repairs are carried out as quickly as possible so the facility continues to be open to the public," Bellingan said.