Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga free-fare bus trial for students under threat as police, councils take action

5 minutes to read
The Willow St bus interchange where there has been an increase in aggressive and violent behaviour. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is considering ending Tauranga's popular free-fare trial for school students travelling on buses.

The move comes as a direct result of a surge in violent behaviour involving young at the city's bus stops, particularly on Willow St.

