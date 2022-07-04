Left to right: FuturePost founder Jerome Wenzlick, scheme manager Lyn Mayes, Packaging Forum chief executive Rob Langford. Photo / Talia Parker

Tauranga residents can now recycle their soft plastics at 16 of their local grocery stores.

The Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme, run by The Packaging Forum, was officially launched in Tauranga this morning.

The scheme gives participating supermarkets dedicated drop-off bins for soft plastics, such as bread bags and other food wrappings, which are then collected and reused by an innovative Auckland company.

Soft plastics cannot be recycled through the Tauranga City Council's kerbside service as they require special processing, according to its website.

Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme manager Lyn Mayes told the Bay of Plenty Times Tauranga now has the most soft plastic recycling bins per capita of any New Zealand city where the scheme is operating.

"So it might have taken us a while to get here, but we're doing it in style."

The scheme is run on a voluntary basis, with stores signing up and paying a contribution to have a bin on their property.

"We've been amazed at how many stores [in Tauranga] wanted to be a part of it."

The Bayfair Shopping Centre has also become the first shopping centre in the country to join the scheme.

Mayes said soft plastics pose a particular environmental danger because they are lightweight, and therefore prone to travelling if not disposed of correctly.

She said the scheme now collects around 50 tonnes of soft plastic a month.

Last year, she said they collected 330 tonnes with no collections in Auckland during lockdown - this was projected to reach 800 tonnes this year.

For residents wanting to take advantage of the scheme, Mayes recommended keeping a separate bin liner and separating out soft plastics as they go.

The containers need to be "clean, dry, and empty" to be recycled.

Once the bin liner is full, Mayes said residents can take it to a participating store and drop it in the special bin.

Mayes urged the community to "give it a go just for a week" at home.

The plastic collected is then taken to Waiuku's FuturePosts, which turns the plastic into fence posts sold around the country.

Mayes said the plastic collected by the scheme last year made around 34,000 fence posts - enough to fence from Waiuku to Tauranga.

The forum's chief executive Rob Langford said he was proud to be in Tauranga and of "how we've extended the reach [of the scheme]".

The forum is an industry organisation to "develop solutions to recover and recycle packaging material" and create a circular lifecycle for it.

Langford said the scheme is accessible to 78 per cent of New Zealanders but it aimed to reach 90 per cent.

Langford said it was important to stop the cycling of "creating that [soft plastic] material, using it once, disposing of it, and creating more - it's unsustainable".

"We have to change our future, and the only way we can change our future is for each individual to take their ownership and responsibility."

He encouraged Tauranga residents to "give it a go" and "find out just how easy it is to do it".

"And know that you're doing the right thing for your community, you're doing the right thing for your environment and a great thing for the future of New Zealand."

Where to recycle your soft plastics:

•PAK'nSAVE: Tauriko, Pāpāmoa and Cameron Rd

•New World: Tauranga, Gate Pa and Mount Maunganui

•Countdown: Bethlehem, Bureta Park, Fraser Cove, Tauranga and Pāpāmoa

•The Warehouse: Tauranga, Tauranga Crossing, Fraser Cove and Pāpāmoa

•Bayfair Shopping Centre