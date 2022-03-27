Potential industry for food waste on the Coromandel

The Thames Food Waste Minimisation Group (TFWG), with The Seagull Centre Trust, the Whangamata Resource Recovery Trust, and the Mercury-Bay Resource Recovery Trust are continuing their campaign to cut

It only takes two minutes and is a one in a decade opportunity - rid the Coromandel of stinky and costly rubbish bags containing food waste headed to landfill.

Food waste is over 60 per cent of the average blue bag in Thames-Coromandel and an average household spends over $250 on blue bags annually, a Thames-Coromandel District Council audit shows.

It has also created a source of annoyance to residents, as seagulls and dogs rip into bags containing scraps and create a litter and health nuisance.

The Thames Food Waste Minimisation Group (TFWG) with The Seagull Centre Trust, the Whangamata Resource Recovery Trust, and the Mercury-Bay Resource Recovery Trust are continuing their campaign to cut organic rubbish from the district.

Shaked From of TFWG says locals in favour of an organic waste collection should answer a council survey, open until 12 April.

Choosing a separate collection would divert waste from landfill but could also open opportunities for a local industry if TCDC chose to back facilities for processing the collected resource, he says.

"It's likely that if a large corporate takes the contract, the easiest thing for them is to truck it to where there's already an existing composting facility. That's still better than it going to landfill but we really want a local solution," he says.

"That comes down to Council and if they're going to invest in facilities at the refuse transfer stations, which we think can be quite simple and don't have to be very expensive."

He said TCDC could apply like other councils for funding under the Government's Waste Minimisation Fund to assist in this.

"We want to keep food waste local, and the first step is to get people saying yes to a food waste collection."

The Council says a kerbside household organic waste collection would be in addition to the rubbish and recycling collection with added rating charges.

However, there will also be savings through less general rubbish, and less rubbish transported and landfilled.

TCDC is reviewing its contract for solid waste collection.

A Council spokesperson said staff had initially planned to take the contract award decision to the June 2022 Council meeting, but through the tendering process, contractors were given an extension of time with the award decision now planned to go to the August 2022 Council meeting.

TCDC had previously looked at consulting on the food and greenwaste collection options later.

"We would always consult on a level of service change, such as the potential introduction of a organics/food waste/greenwaste collection, and that was always the intention," the spokesperson said.

Cr Denis Tegg, Thames-Coromandel representative on Waikato Regional Council is backing the groups' call for a local industry reusing organic waste.

"This is a one in a decade opportunity, as the new contract will be signed for 10 years."

Tegg says taking food waste out of blue bags means the costly bags can last longer.

"Composting at home is the best solution. However, many people can't or won't compost at home and a kerbside collection scheme will resolve that too," he says.

There are other benefits of ridding landfill of food waste.

"Compost doesn't release methane, but rotting in the landfill does - methane is 30 times worse than CO2. It's also reusing nutrients and cutting down on chemical fertilisers by using the resulting compost. Then there are the savings on transport to landfill by composting locally instead.

"Tirohia landfill will be full in 2-3 years and TCDC will be trucking our general waste to Hampton Downs, so local composting will save more money.

"Hauraki, Hamilton, Tauranga, Auckland, Christchurch, Timaru, Ruapehu, and more, have already started or committed to starting soon."

+ INFO www.tcdc.govt.nz/organicwaste to have your say.