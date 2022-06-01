Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga waste collection business Kleana Bins in voluntary administration

3 minutes to read
John Cruickshank's 20-year-old business Kleana Bins has gone into voluntary administration. Photo / NZME

John Cruickshank's 20-year-old business Kleana Bins has gone into voluntary administration. Photo / NZME

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga business Kleana Bins is in voluntary administration less than one year after new council-led kerbside rubbish collection services began in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

Kleana Bins, a 20-year-old business

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.