Whakatane Lotto player wins $18k

A lucky Whakatane punter has won $18,041 in Lotto Second Division.
The player was one of 15 players to win the cash prize in last night's live Lotto draw.
The winning Whakatane ticket was sold online at MyLotto.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,770. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Browns Bay in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Countdown Browns Bay (+PB)
Auckland
MyLotto (+PB)
Auckland
Ash's Superette
Auckland
Mt Smart Superette
Auckland
MyLotto (x5)
Auckland
Paper Plus Rototuna
Hamilton
Bin Inn Hamilton East
Hamilton
MyLotto
Whakatane
Masala's & Alicetown Lotto
Lower Hutt
New World Miramar
Wellington
MyLotto
Christchurch
Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.