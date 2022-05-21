Whakatane Lotto player wins $18k

A lucky Whakatane punter has won $18,041 in Lotto Second Division. Photo / File

A lucky Whakatane punter has won $18,041 in Lotto Second Division.

The player was one of 15 players to win the cash prize in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning Whakatane ticket was sold online at MyLotto.



Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,770. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Browns Bay in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Countdown Browns Bay (+PB)

Auckland

MyLotto (+PB)

Auckland

Ash's Superette

Auckland

Mt Smart Superette

Auckland

MyLotto (x5)

Auckland

Paper Plus Rototuna

Hamilton

Bin Inn Hamilton East

Hamilton

MyLotto

Whakatane

Masala's & Alicetown Lotto

Lower Hutt

New World Miramar

Wellington

MyLotto

Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.