Waihi Lotto players wins share of first division

A Waihī Lotto player will be waking up half-a-million dollars richer today.

Two players can celebrate a mid-week windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Waihi Paper Plus & Toyworld and Ahuriri Four Square in Napier.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

A Whakatāne Lotto player was also in the money, winning a $24,125 share of Second Division. The winning ticket was sold at the Halfway Store.

Two of the 12 Second Division winners also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $34,007. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Rangitikei Street in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Orakei Post Centre Superette - Auckland

MyLotto (x 3) - Auckland

Halfway Store - Whakatāne

MyLotto - Waikato

Countdown Rangitikei Street (+PB) - Palmerston North

Smith Hare & Christison - Carterton

Yug Superstore - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Wellington

MyLotto (+PB) - Canterbury

MyLotto - Otago

Meanwhile, a Strike player will be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Te Kauwhata Foodmarket in Te Kauwhata.

Auckland is currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters in Auckland that are located in stores that offer essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, Lotto NZ will continue using computer-generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.