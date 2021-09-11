Tauranga Lotto player strikes it lucky with a $30k win

Lotto luck has been felt in Tauranga this weekend. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga Lotto player has joined seven others in winning the draw's second division last night.

The Lotto player bought their ticket via MyLotto and won $30,074 for themselves. These included two players also won Powerball, taking their total winnings to $37,815. These winning tickets were sold to MyLotto players from Auckland and Whanganui.

All Lotto counters within the Auckland region continue to remain closed while in alert level 4 lockdown. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.

Our live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.