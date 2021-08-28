Bay of Plenty Lotto player wins $200,000 with Strike Four

FILE

A Bay of Plenty Lotto player will be celebrating this morning after winning $200,000 in last night's draw.

The lucky winner bought the winning Strike Four ticket on the MyLotto app.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Christchurch has become the newest member of Lotto NZ's exclusive millionaires' club after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

At all times Lotto NZ encourages players to play smart and not spend more than they can afford. This is especially important at this time of uncertainty, during the current Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown. More information is available on MyLotto: https://mylotto.co.nz/our-commitment-to-responsible-gaming

Live draws cannot continue during Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer-generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.