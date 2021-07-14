Tauranga Lotto player wins $1 million First Division prize

FILE

A Lotto player from Tauranga has become the country's newest Lotto millionaire after winning First Division in last night's draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Gate Pa.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.