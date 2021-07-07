Tauranga Lotto player wins share of Strike Four prize

FILE

A Tauranga Lotto player has won a share of $200,000.

Two lucky players from Tauranga and Buller will be celebrating after each winning $100,000 with Strike Four in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check it immediately online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.