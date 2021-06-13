Bay of Plenty, Taupō tickets big Lotto winners this weekend

Is your ticket a winner? Photo / NZME

Two Lotto players have had a Saturday night to remember after each winning $500,000 in Lotto's first division.

The winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and on MyLotto to a player from Taupō.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Fifteen Lotto players each won $16,317 with Lotto second division. Tickets sold in Paper Plus Whakatane and New World Westend in Rotorua were among the winners.

Two tickets struck Powerball in this division, winning $23,886, including one bought on MyLotto by a Bay of Plenty player.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.