Papamoa Lotto player wins $15,000 in Second Division

A Papamoa punter is one of 17 Lotto players who each won $15,502 with Second Division in yesterday's live draw.

Papamoa's winning Second Division ticket was sold at Pak n' Save Papamoa.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $32,225. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

