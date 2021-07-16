Lucky Lotto numbers just the ticket for Tauranga's newest millionaire

The Tauranga father has been buying Lotto tickets for several years. Photo / NZME

The Tauranga father has been buying Lotto tickets for several years. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga father is celebrating after his lucky numbers saw him become New Zealand's newest millionaire after winning Lotto First Division this week.

The man, who would not be named, has been buying Lotto tickets for several years with special numbers chosen by his family.

"A few years ago I sat down with the family and we picked a few numbers each for my Lotto ticket – there were birthdates and anniversaries, as well as everyone's lucky numbers.

"And I've played the same lucky numbers ever since – we had a few wins here and there, but nothing major," said the man.

But that all changed this week, when all six of his lucky numbers came up in Wednesday night's Lotto draw – he just didn't know it yet.

"I didn't know a prize had been won by someone in Tauranga, so when I saw an email from MyLotto while I was getting ready for work on Thursday I didn't think anything of it," the man said.

"It wasn't until that evening that I remembered and finally got around to checking the ticket. I opened the Lotto NZ App and watched as the Lotto numbers started being circled off on my ticket. I thought, 'hold on, we're actually getting a few of our numbers on one line'.

"When I saw all six numbers circled on one line of the ticket and a message saying I'd won $1 million, my hands just started shaking – I couldn't believe it."

Still processing what he was seeing, the man took a screenshot of the winning ticket and sent it to his wife.

"My wife called me straight away after I sent her that – she was convinced I was pulling her leg," he laughed.

"Luckily it didn't take long for me to convince her that our lives had changed in an instant, and then all I could hear was her screaming with joy down the phone."

With the winnings now safely in his bank account, the man and his wife plan to celebrate their windfall this weekend with their kids and are looking forward to planning for their family's future.

"Everything my wife and I have done over the years is for the kids, and this win will make such a huge difference to all of our lives. We are absolutely over the moon."

The $1 million winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on July, 14.