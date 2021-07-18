Lotto Powerball: Bay of Plenty winner knocks off impressive week, jackpot rolls on

Powerball will roll over to Wednesday night and the jackpot will be $15 million. Photo / File

Lotto's Powerball wasn't struck last night but it's not all doom and gloom with one Bay of Plenty player walking away with a great deal of loose change.

The person, who bought their ticket from the MyLotto app, was one of 12 people nationwide to win $24,631 from the second division draw.

Three people from Auckland, Christchurch and Ashburton won $333,333 with first division.

Powerball will roll over to Wednesday night and the jackpot will be $15 million.

The second division win knocked off an impressive week for Bay of Plenty Lotto ticketholders.

On Wednesday, a Tauranga father and his family became overnight millionaires and another player won $400,000 with Strike.

The father, who would not be named, had been buying Lotto tickets for several years with special numbers chosen by his family.

"A few years ago I sat down with the family and we picked a few numbers each for my Lotto ticket – there were birthdates and anniversaries, as well as everyone's lucky numbers.

"And I've played the same lucky numbers ever since – we had a few wins here and there, but nothing major," said the man.

With the winnings now safely in his bank account, the man and his wife planned to celebrate their windfall this weekend with their kids and are looking forward to planning for their family's future.

"Everything my wife and I have done over the years is for the kids, and this win will make such a huge difference to all of our lives. We are absolutely over the moon."

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Gate Pa.