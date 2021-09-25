Lotto player from Taupō $250,000 richer. Photo / NZME

A Lotto player from Taupō is $250,000 richer after winning a share of the first division prize in Saturday night's draw.

The lucky punter bought their ticket at the Paper Plus store in Taupō, while three other players from Auckland also each won $250,000 with first division tickets.

One winning ticket was sold at the Vincent Street Superette in Auckland, or two others were bought online at MyLotto.

Meanwhile, two players from Taupō and Rotorua each won $27,472 in Saturday night's second division draw.

Ten other players from Auckland, Pukekohe, New Plymouth, Carterton, Wellington, Christchurch and Canterbury also had winning second division tickets.

Powerball was not struck and the prize has been rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $18 million.

Strike Four was also not struck and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.