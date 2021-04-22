Urgent repair work on State Highway 2 north of Te Puna this afternoon

Repair work is being done on State Highway 2. Photo / Google

Repair work is being done on State Highway 2. Photo / Google

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised urgent road surface repairs will take place between 12 and 2pm today on State Highway 2, between Barrett Rd and Te Karaka Drive, north of Te Puna.

The road will be down to one lane with stop/go traffic management and a 30kmh temporary speed limit in place.

This work needs to be undertaken urgently to ensure the safety of all road users over the long weekend and to avoid further damage in case of unfavourable weather.

This work, combined with the high volumes of holiday traffic expected on SH2 this afternoon for the long Anzac Day weekend, is expected to cause delays.

Where possible, motorists are encouraged to delay their travel or consider an alternate route.

Visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before heading out for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience.