Bay Link update: Changes to State Highway 2/Maunganui Rd and Bayfair Shopping Centre access

Work continues on the Bayfair Link. Photo / File

Further changes are required to the entry and exit points to Bayfair Shopping Centre from State Highway 2/Maunganui Rd, as part of the Bay Link project.

The entrance on SH2/Maunganui Rd closest to the Bayfair roundabout (opposite Golf 360) will become entry only this week.

A statement from NZTA said the temporary change would be necessary to allow reconstruction of shopping centre entrances and exits adjacent to the Bay Link project and ensure consistency of road surfacing.

To minimise disruption, the construction of the entrance was divided into two stages.

Stage one began in early February when the access point was available as an exit only. Stage two is effective from this week and is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

Changes to the Bayfair Shopping Centre entries and exits. Photo / Supplied

While stage two is underway, the following alternatives will be available for motorists wishing to exit the front Bayfair Shopping Centre car park:

• Vehicles can exit on to Girven Road around the back of JB Hi-Fi and The Freeport

• Vehicles can exit at the traffic lights where Girven Road and Gloucester Road meet

• Vehicles can exit at either of the exits on to Farm Street vehicle access points

Directional signage will be in place on SH2 to assist motorists in accessing the shopping centre while this temporary change is in place.

Updated information about further changes to Bayfair Shopping Centre's entry and exit points will be provided as work progresses.