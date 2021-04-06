Hewletts Rd car fire: One person injured after car and truck collide

Emergency services were called to the crash shortly before 3pm. Photo / George Novak

One person has been injured in a crash between a car and truck which saw one lane of a state highway in Tauranga shut down this afternoon.

The incident on Hewletts Rd (State Highway 2) just before 3pm sparked a fire within the car which has since been extinguished.

Photographs show the bonnet, front window, and driver's seat of the minivan burnt out and parked half on the bus lane of Hewletts Rd.

One person was moderately injured following the incident. Photo / George Novak

A police spokeswoman said they were called about the incident, which happened on the westbound side of the road, about 2.45pm.

One person was moderately injured in the collision which involved the minivan and a truck.

Hewletts Rd, or SH2, is a major thoroughfare in the Mount Maunganui area, linking Tauranga CBD to the Mount, Bayfair and Pāpāmoa.