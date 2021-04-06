Bay of Plenty residents report feeling earthquake

The 3.4 shake was recorded at 12.36pm. Photo / File

A earthquake has been felt in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

GeoNet recorded the 3.4 magnitude tremor at a depth of 5km about 30km north-east of Rotorua around 12.36pm.

People have taken to social media with one person in Paengaroa describing it as a "good shake".

Another said "Definitely in Pongakawa, felt like someone drove into the side of the house, it jolted."

"Yes in Te Puke, was a very short strong jolt," another said.

Others have reported feeling the quake in Te Puke, Pyes Pa, Greerton, Oropi, Kawerau, Maketū and Whakatane.

More to come.