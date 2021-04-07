Road layout changes on State Highway 2/Maunganui Road near Bayfair roundabout

Traffic lines up on SH2 between Bayfair roundabout (in the background) and Baypark. Photo / File

Traffic lines up on SH2 between Bayfair roundabout (in the background) and Baypark. Photo / File

Significant changes to the road layout on State Highway 2/Maunganui Rd, near the Bayfair roundabout, are scheduled to take place this week.

The work is part of the Bay Link project.

A Waki Kotahi NZTA statement said, with work on the five ground improvement sites nearly complete, the focus for the northern end of the project is construction of the underpass and Bayfair flyover.

The next phase involves constructing a temporary road in the middle of the current work zone north of the Bayfair roundabout.

Traffic will be moved across to the centre of SH2/Maunganui Rd to allow space for the new cyclist and pedestrian underpass to be constructed either side.

Beginning this week, night works will be carried out to create new lanes and reconfigure the Bayfair roundabout. This is anticipated to take about three weeks.

The new road layout for the Bayfair roundabout. Photo / Supplied

The night works are scheduled to take place as follows:

• From April 8 to April 15 between 7pm and 5am (finishing Friday morning) lane closures will be in place on the approaches to and around the Bayfair roundabout while the new road layout is configured in this area.

• In preparation for the traffic switch on Monday, a partial closure of the Bayfair roundabout is scheduled this Sunday between 7pm and 5am (finishing Monday morning). During these hours motorists from Girven Rd will not be able to travel through the roundabout or turn right on to SH2. SH2 southbound traffic will also not be able to turn right on to Matapihi Rd. A sign-posted detour will be in place via the Sandhurst Drive/Mangatawa Interchange.

"Please drive with caution through the project site, reduce your speed and follow directions provided," the statement said.

"Where possible, please use alternative routes or plan your travel outside of this work."

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, this work may be moved to the next suitable night. Road users are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information.

Waka Kotahi thanked local residents, businesses and motorists for their patience.

More information about the project can be found on the Bay Link website: www.nzta.govt.nz/baylink