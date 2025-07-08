The new work was also projected to be a “reasonably significant investment” in the early six-figures, according to Font.

Darragh’s work would mark the next step for Font’s mission to establish a “world-class” public art collection.

Based in Mount Maunganui, Darragh’s background is in painting, sculpture and large-scale mural work - such as one he previously painted on the side of the Tauranga Art Gallery.

He is known for a bold, abstract style and vibrant layered compositions combining elements of design, architecture, and visual trickery.

Darragh told the Bay of Plenty Times the new sculpture would not be “dissimilar” to anything in his current practice.

“It’s more sort of curated, but it’s very much if you could imagine my flat work, then imagine a 3D interpretation of that, because it will be in that realm.”

He said it would be joyous, uplifting and energetic.

“I just feel like my artwork always has more of a positive bent, and that’s the sort of message that I want to bring into a public space.

“It’ll be a continuation of the type of energy, colour, and all those other good things that I like to bring to my artwork.”

He said it would be his largest sculptural piece to date.

Paul Darragh will be the second artist to create a sculpture for a contemporary collection in Tauranga’s city centre. Photo / Supplied

“At this stage, the drawings are approximately 7m, so it’s a very similar scale to Peata’s but (a) very different sort of materiality and look.”

Darragh said it was humbling to create art on this scale and was confirmation he was on the right track as an artist.

“It’s an opportunity to extend what public art can be and how it can be perceived in Tauranga.

“It’ll show that public art can be bold, it can be abstract, but then also, I think people will still be able to respond to it and connect to it emotionally.”

Font co-chair, Vanessa Hamm, said Darragh was chosen as the second artist by a curatorial advisory panel as he brought something “quite different”.

Rauhea, a 7m laser-cut steel sculpture by Rotorua artist Peata Larkin was installed in Red Square in November. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“If you were to look at Paul Darragh’s art, it’s very colourful, very playful, with very bright colours, so I think it will be quite a contrast to Rauhea.”

Hamm said the sculpture would be completed late this year or early 2026 and was contingent on finalising the location and manufacturing.

“These are a reasonably significant investment in the early hundreds of thousands [dollars],” she said.

“We hope it brings a point of interest, something that people can enjoy and something they can potentially learn from.”

Paul Darragh's mural on the Tauranga Art Gallery. Photo / Supplied

Stephen Hahn, also co-chair of Font, said they were bringing contemporary art of a world-class level to Tauranga.

“It’s putting a stamp on what we can be and what we can aim for.”

From 2023 to 2033, Font aimed to deliver a collection of contemporary public art.

“It’s an enrichment for the community without actually having to pay to go into a gallery,” Hahn said.

He said the built environment and good contemporary art added to the city’s “beautiful natural environment”.

“That’s how we can add value to the city centre for everybody.”

Greg McManus, Tauranga City Council director of arts, culture and heritage, said the installation of Rauhea was a landmark for public art in Tauranga.

“It’s really exciting to hear about Font’s plans for another major sculpture in the city centre, and we can’t wait to see Paul’s vision for this.”

McManus said the council contributed $150,000 towards the first sculpture, and its contribution towards the new sculpture was yet to be determined.

He said sculptures, murals and other types of public art provide a sense of identity and belonging.

“These new artworks are helping build a city centre that is vibrant and inclusive, with exciting things to do for people of all ages, stages and abilities.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.