Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Matamata to Manhattan to the Mount: Kiwi artist talks about his travels and sober reinvention

8 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Paul Darragh makes it clear - he's not a political artist, but 10 years living in New York did strengthen his social conscience.

Coming home to New Zealand in 2017, the former graphic artist turned

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.