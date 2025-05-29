Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Arts Festival becomes annual event with Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa backing

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

People enjoy the 2023 Tauranga Arts Festival. Photo / Katie Cox

People enjoy the 2023 Tauranga Arts Festival. Photo / Katie Cox

The Tauranga Arts Festival is to become an annual event.

Festival general manager Sarah Cotter said moving the event from a biennial to an annual festival would cement it – and Tauranga – on the calendars of locals and visitors, a press release from the festival’s organisers said.

“As

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times