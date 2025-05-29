People enjoy the 2023 Tauranga Arts Festival. Photo / Katie Cox
The Tauranga Arts Festival is to become an annual event.
Festival general manager Sarah Cotter said moving the event from a biennial to an annual festival would cement it – and Tauranga – on the calendars of locals and visitors, a press release from the festival’s organisers said.
“Asthe region’s only flagship arts festival, we recognise the need to become more prominent, accessible and viable for decades to come,” Cotter said.
The festival has financial support from Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa.
Festival chairwoman Kathryn Lellman said the trust was excited to be able to plan ahead with Creative NZ backing through to December 31, 2026.
“An annual festival provides a more regular opportunity to gather people together, tell stories, bring joy and create thought-provoking opportunities.
“We are committed to ensuring our festival grows with our city in terms of audience and programming,” she said.
Planning for this year’s festival involves a “fresh and invigorated” approach driven by two key people, Cotter, formerly with Tauranga City Council in the events development arena, and Megan Brown, who has come on board as artistic director, fresh from the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust.