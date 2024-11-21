Larkin (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) said seeing her toi (art) in place was unreal because it could create a buzz for people.

“You could feel the wairua (spirit).

“Being toi Māori, it means that our people can see ourselves in the space.

“It is important that we see contemporary and traditional forms of toi Māori everywhere because that’s who we are as a people, whether you’re Māori or non-Māori, we’re in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative Ngairo Eruera leads the blessing of the artwork Rauhea. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

The sculpture’s name Rauhea – gifted by mana whenua Ngāi Tamarāwaho – was also revealed at the ceremony.

Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative and Font trustee Ngairo Eruera said the name was in memory of Rauhea, a tīpuna (ancestor) and prominent local kaumatua in the 1920s.

“It was wonderful to have so many whānau and friends and dignitaries there to support Peata and Font.”

Larkin said it was vital to celebrate mana whenua and the land the sculpture was sitting on, so having Ngāi Tamarāwaho name and bless the sculpture was an important gift.

Larkin was chosen from 28 artists by the Font trust, established in 2023 with a focus on nurturing creative spirit in the arts community and inspiring a love of all things creative in younger generations.

Larkin said the unveiling, which was the culmination of a year’s work, was a really beautiful way to start and celebrate her birthday.

About 100 people gathered in Red Square for the sculpture's unveiling. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

About 100 people gathered for the unveiling despite the rain.

Tauranga city councillor Rod Taylor attended and was impressed by the turnout because it showed the appetite people had for public art.

He told Local Democracy Reporting the sculpture looked like it had been there a while, not newly installed.

“It looks like it’s meant to be there, it’s fitted in with the landscape really well.”

He was looking forward to seeing the sculpture when the sun was out.

Growing up in Rotorua, Larkin said her family would often do day trips to Tauranga, so she had special memories of the area.

The 51-year-old wanted her sculpture to represent the rohe as well.

The 4m-wide installation is made from steel and weighs 7 tonnes. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media

The open circular design symbolised the spring that used to run down what is now Spring Street into the harbour.

The base of the structure was corten steel that would rust and change over time.

It was solid and represented a tree stump that anchored it to the ground, aligning with the meaning of Tauranga, which was safe anchorage, said Larkin.

Historically some waka would be tied to tree stumps to keep them from floating away, she said.

The piece was designed specifically for Red Square.

“If I hadn’t been selected [by Font], this work would never exist because it was only for the Red Square. It’s not a work that could have been moved or created for anywhere else,” she said.

“It was there or nowhere, so I’m relieved that they selected it.”

