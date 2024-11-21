The sculpture’s name Rauhea – gifted by mana whenua Ngāi Tamarāwaho – was also revealed at the ceremony.
Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative and Font trustee Ngairo Eruera said the name was in memory of Rauhea, a tīpuna (ancestor) and prominent local kaumatua in the 1920s.
“It was wonderful to have so many whānau and friends and dignitaries there to support Peata and Font.”
Larkin said it was vital to celebrate mana whenua and the land the sculpture was sitting on, so having Ngāi Tamarāwaho name and bless the sculpture was an important gift.
Larkin was chosen from 28 artists by the Font trust, established in 2023 with a focus on nurturing creative spirit in the arts community and inspiring a love of all things creative in younger generations.
Larkin said the unveiling, which was the culmination of a year’s work, was a really beautiful way to start and celebrate her birthday.
About 100 people gathered for the unveiling despite the rain.
Tauranga city councillor Rod Taylor attended and was impressed by the turnout because it showed the appetite people had for public art.