Underpass build begins: Traffic lanes on the move at Bayfair roundabout

New lanes will be constructed in the centre of the existing worksite so building the new underpass can get underway. Photo / Supplied

Significant changes to the road layout on State Highway 2 Maunganui Rd at the Bayfair roundabout are scheduled from next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency infrastructure delivery regional manager Jo Wilton said with four of the five ground improvements sites completed the focus of the project was moving to the construction of the underpass and the Bayfair flyover.

"People would have noticed one of the rigs doing the ground improvements has moved off-site, and the other is due to finish up this month."

The next phase involves building a temporary road in the middle of the current work zone north of the Bayfair roundabout.

Traffic will be moved across to the centre to allow space for the new cyclist and pedestrian underpass to be constructed either side.

"Construction of the new underpass is an exciting step for the project. In a few months, we'll also start to see the concrete piers being installed, which will support the Bayfair flyover," Wilton said.

From Tuesday, night works will be carried out over about three weeks to create the new lanes and slightly size down the Bayfair roundabout.

This layout is expected to be in place until the end of the year.

"We realise drivers and cyclists have become accustomed to the larger formation of the roundabout and so a smaller one will take some time to get used to, however, the temporary roundabout will still be larger than before the project started."

The new roundabout is scheduled to be operational from April 14 but work is weather dependant.

The schedule for night works:

April 6 to April 7 between 7pm and 5am lane closures will be in place on the approaches to and around the Bayfair roundabout while asphalting work is under way

April 11 to April 15 between 7pm and 5am lane closures will be in place on the approaches to and around the Bayfair roundabout while a new road layout is configured in this area

April 13 between 7pm and 5am, partial closure of the Bayfair roundabout is scheduled.

During these hours motorists from Girven Rd will not be able to travel through the roundabout or turn right onto State Highway 2.

Southbound traffic will also not be able to turn right onto Matapihi Rd. A sign-posted detour will be available via the Sandhurst Drive/Mangatawa Interchange.