Tauranga City Council and Ōtamataha Trust to split ownership of Dive Crescent reclaimed land

The Cargo Shed located on Dive Crescent is the area where ownership has now been legalised. Photo / File

An agreement reached almost 11 years ago for Tauranga City Council and the Otamataha Trust to jointly own and manage reclaimed land on Dive Crescent has been finalised.



Ownership of part of a larger area originally reclaimed by the Tauranga Harbour Board and the Public Works Department to form the rail and road corridors in the early-20th century had never been legalised, the council said in a statement.

It includes a 3442m2 strip on the seaward side of the road incorporating properties occupied by Bobby's Fresh Fish Market, Maui Ocean Products, the Cargo Shed and a recently demolished shed at the northern end of the site.



Recognising its strategic importance, Ōtamataha Trust, representing Ngāi Tamarawaho and Ngāti Tapu, and the council entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2010, which foresaw the land being owned in equal shares by both parties and jointly-managed through the Dive Crescent Governance Group.

The stretch of road links The Strand down to Sulfur Point. Photo / File

The council and the trust applied to Land Information New Zealand for the title to the land in 2011 and following a lengthy period of negotiations over the price and other conditions.

The transfer of ownership was confirmed late last year, at no cost.



Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said the adoption of the recommendations transfer 50 per cent interest in the land to the trust at today's council meeting reconfirmed previous council intentions and was a "proud moment".

"This honours the intent and terms of the memorandum of understanding and sets a solid foundation for the trust and the council, through the governance group, to decide upon a joint strategy for the future management and development of this important waterfront area, for the benefit of both parties and the wider community," Rolleston said.



Ōtamataha Trust chairman Puhirake Ihaka and deputy chair Peri Kohu welcomed the move.



"The trust is pleased to have played a major part in getting this land returned.

"Looking forward, the trust is committed to working with council on the development of the Dive Crescent precinct, for the cultural, community and commercial benefit of its hapū and the city," Ihaka and Kohu said.



Title to the land is expected to be issued to the council in the near future, with a 50 per cent interest immediately transferring to the trust.