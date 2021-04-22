Debris on road after crash between truck and car in Tauranga South

FILE

Morning commuters faced delays after a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 2 in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, near the Takitimu Drive off-ramp in Tauranga South, was reported at 6.37am.

The car was off the road but the truck was partially blocking the eastbound lane and there was debris on the road, she said.

The road has since been cleared and traffic flowing freely again.

There were no reported injuries.

A post in a Tauranga community Facebook group said it was a logging truck involved and there were logs on the road.