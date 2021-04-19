Rubbish truck on fire near Matata takes 6 hours to put out

Fire fighters were called to the scene at 1.45am. Photo / File

A rubbish truck engulfed in flames this morning needed to be taken apart in a six-hour effort to put the fire out.

Firefighters were called to a rubbish truck on fire on the side of the road at the intersection of State Highways 2 and 34 at 1.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the truck was "well-involved" when they arrived.

Crews from Matata, Edgecumbe, and Whakatāne were on the scene as well as a tanker.

He said the truck needed to be pulled apart by machinery to get to all the fire, which was fully extinguished at 8am.

The driver was outside the vehicle when crews arrived, was checked over by ambulance, and was taken to Whakatāne Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Police were also called to the scene and a spokeswoman said the rubbish was transported to a transfer station.