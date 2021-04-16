Injured driver flown to hospital from Whakamarama crash scene

The driver of a ute which hit a bank in Whakamarama on April 16 suffered moderate injuries. Photo / File

A driver of a ute was flown to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries after a crash in Whakamarama last night.

A police spokeswoman said a helicopter was called to the crash on Esdaile Rd just before 8 pm on April 16 after a ute crashed into a bank.

She said the person who called 111 thought someone was trapped inside their vehicle but the injured driver was sitting in the ute when the rescue helicopter arrived on the scene.

The patient suffered moderate injuries, the police spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ firefighters from the Omokoroa brigade also attended.

No other information is available about the crash.