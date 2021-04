Emergency services have been called to Second Ave in Tauranga. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Second Ave.

Police say the vehicle involved has left the scene.

A media spokeswoman said police were called to the scene by St John Ambulance about 2.58pm.

She said the crash was between the intersections of Devonport and Cameron Rda outside The Tool Shed.

The condition of the pedestrian was not known.