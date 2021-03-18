State Highway 2 tree felling works near Ōmokoroa this weekend

There will be a temporary speed restriction while trees are felled near Ōmokoroa. Photo / File

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says tree felling works will take place on State Highway 2 this weekend at the SH2/Youngson Rd intersection, near Ōmokoroa.

These works will be undertaken on Saturday between 6am and 1pm for the felling and removal of trees that are close to powerlines.

The statement from NZTA said works would be carried out at the weekend to minimise the impacts on traffic, however delays were expected.

Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell acknowledged the delays were longer than expected last time tree felling work was carried out on this section of road on a Saturday morning.

"We assessed whether carrying out the work in the afternoon would be better, however, the difference in traffic volumes was marginal throughout the day," he said.

"This weekend we're able to offer an alternative route for light vehicles, which should lessen the delays."

Northbound traffic can bypass the tree felling work via Barrett, Old Highway and Esdaile Rds. This route is not suitable for heavy vehicles. There is no alternative route available for southbound traffic.

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place with a 30kmh temporary speed limit.

"Our contractors will be actively working to minimise any delays as much as possible," Campbell said.

"Please take extra care, reduce your speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage."

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.

Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience.