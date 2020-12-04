Two deaths too many: Bay of Plenty child abuse cases shine light on region's problem

Bay of Plenty children Karlos Stephens (left) and Nevaeh Ager both died at the hands of their caregivers. Photo / File

Baby Karlos Stephens was just learning how to crawl when he was killed. His death is not the first and will not be the last.

The Bay of Plenty continues to grapple with a serious child abuse problem, ranking consistently as the worst or second-worst in the country over the past 10 years.

Reporter Caroline Fleming followed the case through trial and spoke to Bay of Plenty Police district co-ordinator of child protection Lindsay Pilbrow, who played a key role in securing the manslaughter conviction.

Baby Karlos Stephens' first teeth were starting to peek through when he died.

He was finally getting the hang of crawling and the kind-natured, quiet baby was taking his first dives into solid foods.

But one day in the last weekend of November 2014, the 10-month-old was killed at the hands of a man he adored. A man who made the young baby's face light up when he came into the room.

Last Friday, Shane Claude Roberts, 61, was found guilty of the manslaughter of baby Karlos.

The cheerful little boy was taken to hospital with severe head trauma on the morning of November 30, 2014.

There were small blood pools on the surface of both sides of his brain and bleeding behind his eyes but there was not a bruise or scratch on Karlos' small body.

It was ruled it was near impossible this sort of trauma could have been caused accidentally.

Medical experts compared the 10-month-old's injuries to those seen in car crash victims or infants who had fallen from more than a 2m height.

Throughout court proceedings, the Crown explored the idea Karlos could have been shaken, kicked and punched or even slammed or thrown.

Shane Claude Roberts had been the caregiver of baby Karlos.

Karlos Stephens is one of 24,701 children who have been subject to child abuse in the Bay of Plenty since 2010.

The region has ranked as the worst or second-worst for child abuse in the country over the last 10 years, with close to 100,000 reports of concern calls received by Oranga Tamariki from those worried about the wellbeing of a child in that time.

In the last six weeks, Stephens was one of two Bay of Plenty children who died at the hands of their caregivers who received justice in the Rotorua High Court.

Last month, Maketū man Aaron Izett was found guilty of murdering his 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Ager.

The toddler's body was found by police on March 21 last year on the tidal flats at Little Waihi after Izett assaulted then drowned her.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lindsay Pilbrow, Bay of Plenty Police district co-ordinator of child protection, told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend that his team was consistently "busy" in the region.

Pilbrow was a key player in championing the arrest of Roberts as an ongoing police probe into the case found startling evidence.

At a round table at the Rotorua Police Station, a matter of days after the trial of Roberts wrapped, he said the initial investigation team had been "uneasy" from the beginning about what had happened to baby Karlos.

It is the same round table some Bay of Plenty child protection agencies meet to discuss and address the high amount of child abuse the region faces on a daily basis.

"We have a relatively high amount of child abuse and protection cases in the Bay of Plenty. Up there in the top few in the country for repeat victimisations."

He was not able to provide police statistics but figures provided to the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend by Oranga Tamariki show that between 2010 and 2019, there were 24,701 findings of child abuse in the Bay of Plenty.

These included physical, sexual, emotional and neglect.

The Bay of Plenty ranked as the worst or second-worst in the country over the 10-year period.

In the same period, there were 95,591 reports of concern in the Bay of Plenty received by Oranga Tamariki from those worried about the wellbeing of a child.

Members of the public questioned why it took almost six years for Karlos to get justice.

Pilbrow said it came down to securing international medical expertise on what exactly had caused the death.

The investigation team needed to be certain, in their view, the baby had not died of natural causes.

The expert opinion was loud and clear - the traumatic head injuries the 10-month-old suffered were not accidental.

So when the file landed on Pilbrow's desk in 2016, he had a case to pursue.

While Pilbrow said in all cases the sooner you can get evidence, the better, he did not believe the delay had any major effect on the results of Karlos' case.

Roberts' arrest was the result of a "team effort" and a "final push" in 2018.

While Pilbrow was satisfied someone was being held accountable for Karlos' death - Roberts will be sentenced for manslaughter in February - he said despite the verdict "there are no winners in it".

The everlasting pain Karlos' death had caused so many was all part of the "tragedy".

Pilbrow has been with the police for 32 years and led the district's child protection unit for close to five of those.

The unit stretches from as far as Athenree, across to Ōpōtiki and all the way down to Tūrangi.

The Detective Senior Sergeant told the Bay of Plenty Times even right now, he was dealing with a handful of child homicide cases.

"It's not getting any better. Things need to change. We've got to stop hurting our kids and stop believing that it is okay."

More often than not, children were being hurt by people known to them. Those they trust.

But he said the onus did not just lie on offenders but every person around them and the community itself.

The child abuse problem runs a lot deeper.

Poverty, unemployment and "a whole raft of things" add to the pressure in some homes and lead to violence and abuse.

But there are a number of agencies, teams and programmes in the community working to make a difference to the city's most vulnerable.

Dedicated child protection teams working alongside agencies like Oranga Tamariki and Tipu Ora, stronger connections with local hospitals and social workers and even specialist doctors employed to solely deal with abuse-type medical examinations were all preventative actions being taken in the community, he said.

"We just want to make sure these kids don't get hurt and that they are safe."

He said there were "good parents and good families" in the community but "some just needed some help".

He said they aimed to get offenders "restorative" help and only wanted to get the courts involved if they had no other choice.

Every day, he was seeing abuse of children coming from below average lifestyles.

Kids were not going to school or being fed and the problem often escalated from there, he said, it was at that point agencies wanted to get involved and provide wrap-around care.

The murder of Nevaeh Ager was one that he said was truly "horrible" and "so tough" on his staff.

He said he saw photographs that he "wish he hadn't" and they had worked hard to provide support for their team that worked on that case.

Whether it be mandatory workshops or mental health assistance, he said downtime in a job like this was vital.

"We've really got to keep a close eye on people."

Some homes were filled with violence but it was important that children knew what was happening was not okay and police were there to "listen and help", he said.

Every single child abuse case, although tragic, offered a new piece of learning for police, which he said was vital in saving the lives of many others.

He said he wished he could say there would be no more baby deaths in the region, but that would not be true.

"I genuinely hope we can see less child abuse, but it will require some changes."

He said, "small steps" were taking place every single day to make a safer place for the community's children and he would continue to work hard for those most vulnerable.

At the end of the workday, Pilbrow goes home to children of his own.

He said sometimes it was difficult if he was working on a case that involved children the same ages as his own.

"You really do have to pinch yourself sometimes."

When asked why he was so passionate about child protection and chose to lead a strong team of investigators in the field, he said he felt it was important to "deal with the most vulnerable" in the community.

More often than not, children involved in abuse came from vulnerable backgrounds and the difference for them was that no one stepped up and made a change, he said.

"No one was speaking for baby Karlos."

'For every child abused - six adults know it's happening'

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says New Zealand has always grappled with child abuse. Photo / File

From Merepeka Raukawa-Tait's experience, child abuse has "always been with us" as a city and the country's history in this area is "shocking".

"I believe society has learnt to live with it. It will get worse."

Raukawa-Tait is the former chief executive of New Zealand's Women's Refuge organisation, the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chair and is both a Lakes District Health Board member and a Rotorua district councillor.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post most cases of child abuse go unreported and "for every child abused, six adults know it's happening".

Families had a lot going on in their lives these days but it was important for people to watch out for those under pressure to spot the signs early, she said.

"Children are often on the receiving end of built-up pressure, so try to help reduce that and let parents know that you will not stand by and see a child hurt."

She said speaking up, getting family members onside, and reporting suspicions were important.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz