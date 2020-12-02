Tauranga community unites to deliver family's forever home

A Tauranga family now has a place to call home thanks to the community coming together. Photo / Supplied

Two local organisations have been working together with community partners to create certainty for one family by delivering their forever home.

In 2018, Bayfair Shopping Centre and Habitat for Humanity joined forces, bringing the community, contractors, architects and engineers together.

The project was predominantly funded by local businesses donating their time and resources to the value of $175,000.

They worked together and volunteered their time to move a house from the Bayfair development site.

This was part of Bayfair's $115 million development, which saw a number of development-held residential buildings uplifted to accommodate the centre's expansion.

One of those houses was gifted to a Tauranga family who already owned land in Te Puna that they wished to move it to.

The renovation and relocation was achieved in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Central Region's Home Repair programme.

It helps low-income families complete necessary repairs and maintenance, with no-interest repayments made over up to five years.

The family, who wished to remain anonymous, said they feel fortunate and blessed to now have a place to call home.

"On behalf of all our family, thank you to everyone that has put in so much time, effort and work.

"A simple thank you does not express how much we appreciate what you all have done for our entire whanau – our 10 children and 15 grandchildren and their children can now share in the foundation you helped create.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Habitat for Humanity central region chief executive Nic Greene said the programme was the ideal tool to help the family achieve a decent home on their land.

"This was an outstanding outcome for the whānau, who wished to live on their whenua and would have otherwise found achieving lending difficult."

The journey to date has been one of hard work and dedication with a number of parties involved.

Those involved in the project include Fosters, Becca, Lysaght, Ignite Architects, Carters, Alpha Interiors, Aquaholics, 4 Seasons, Firefly, Placemakers, Metro Glass, Harking Roofing and Aim Hire.

Bayfair centre manager Steve Ellingford said he has been continually amazed at how the volunteers gave time and energy to deliver this project.

"This would not have been possible without them, and their contribution cannot be thanked enough."

He said their use of their expertise and the way they pushed through the barriers should be applauded.

"This year has been hard for many Kiwis, and the one thing that connects us all is our generosity and willingness to help."