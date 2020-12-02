Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: Property market running hot good - and bad

3 minutes to read

The red hot market is both good and bad. Photo / NZ Herald

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

OPINION:

The red-hot Bay of Plenty property market is proving good and bad - depending on whether you have a foot on the property ladder.

All properties sold in the past three months sold above

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.