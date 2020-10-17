Zoe Hunter: Fire chief has nothing to apologise for

Te Puke fire chief Glenn Williams. Photo / George Novak

OPINION:

No one should ever have to say sorry for trying to save lives.

This week, a fire chief in a town just 20 minutes' drive from Tauranga and about 50 minutes from Rotorua apologised for an emergency night siren disrupting residents' sleep.

Te Puke fire brigade chief Glenn Williams was frustrated about having to defend the emergency fire siren but still said sorry for upsetting people's sleep patterns. It's not the first time people have been complaining, either.

But the fire chief has nothing to apologise for.

Firefighters are our knights in shining armour whenever there is a fire danger. They always come when we call.

An emergency siren that is potentially helping to save someone's life or property from burning down outranks people's sleep.

These people who are complaining are, in my opinion, being selfish.

What if it was their house on fire and the firefighters didn't get there in time because they didn't sound the alarm in case they disturbed someone's sleep?

As the fire chief says, the siren is the only reliable alert system as pagers could sometimes be missed or not be in working order.

And let's not forget, most of these people saving our lives are doing it voluntarily.

I spoke to a colleague who has lived in Te Puke for about 13 years close to the fire brigade building and says the siren has never bothered her.

She says her first thoughts when the siren goes off are not about being woken up but more for the people involved in whatever emergency is taking place.

She also spares a thought for those racing out of bed in the middle of the night or having to leave a half-eaten meal at the family dinner table to try to save lives and property.

"If I was ever the person who was needing help, the sound of the siren would be a sound of relief, because help was on its way.

"Plus if a siren is all I have to deal with to know those in my community are safe, it really is a small price to pay.

"At the end of the day, stirring in my restful sleep because of a siren is nothing compared to what those firefighters have to do, mentally and physically, when they hear that noise."

The fire chief has nothing to apologise for and has every right to be frustrated at people who still appeared ignorant or selfish about the siren.

We should be grateful for that siren and for the firefighters out there looking out for us.

Anyone who is complaining about the sound of a town's fire siren at night should either get decent earplugs, or perhaps think about moving somewhere else.