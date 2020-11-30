Missing Katikati man Shaun Donovan's father mourns after body is found

A father battling cancer is now grappling with the discovery of his son's body, three months after he went missing.

Katikati man Shaun Donovan's death was the third tragedy in the family this year.

"I'm pleased to have my son back - not as we wished - but we do have him back," Shaun's father, John Donovan said.

Shaun was first reported missing by his flatmate, who said he knew something was not right when Shaun did not return home on August 13.

The 35-year-old was last seen driving a light blue Toyota Hilux Surf.

Two weeks later, Donovan was given the heartbreaking news the search would be scaled back after an extensive search in the Wharawhara Rd area by Land Search and Rescue volunteers.

Yesterday, a police statement confirmed a body had been found in the vicinity of the Wharawhara Track near Katikati. While formal identification had not been done, police confirmed the body was believed to be that of Shaun Donovan.

Police received a report a body had been found about 5.45pm on Saturday.

Donovan said he was being supported by victim support and family but he was confused about where to from here.

"It's just hard. Hard not knowing what to do and hard not having any money to do anything."

The family will have a memorial service to honour Shaun's life but when that will be is still unknown.

Donovan had four sisters and said Shaun's death was the third tragedy for the family this year.

"We've lost three of our boys this year. One cancer, one heart attack, and Shaun."

Donovan will always remember his son for his happy, kind, and caring nature. An avid movie buff with the tattoos on his arms to show for it.

"Always with a smile, trying to help everybody else. And inside, just a lonely, scared child, like a lot of us men," he said.

Donovan said while Shaun was a "happy and helpful chap" he believed depression had led to his death.

"It just doesn't seem fair that someone was so debilitated by it.

"Everybody, give your kids a hug. You never know when you're going to lose them."

Shaun was Donovan's only son in New Zealand. His other son is in Australia.

The family had lived around New Zealand working in a range of industries - from farms to motels, to cafes; a father-son duo working side-by-side.

Donovan, who suffers physically from a workplace injury nearly 30 years ago, moved to Taumarunui when his cancer returned earlier this year.

He praised the police and Search and Rescue teams for never giving up on his son.

"They haven't stopped looking, they haven't stopped prompting people walking the tracks. It's been pretty cool."

Shaun moved to Katikati two years ago and had been living with flatmate Garith Healy, who previously told the Bay of Plenty Times he considered Shaun a brother.

Healy filed a missing person report when Shaun didn't come home after visiting a family friend which was out of character.

Shaun's death will be referred to the Coroner.