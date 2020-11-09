Body of missing Tauranga woman found by hunters

Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey has been missing since September 5. Photo / Supplied

The body of missing Tauranga woman Rebeka Storey has been found in the Waioeka Gorge.

Police have confirmed that she was found by hunters last week, on Monday afternoon, the Whakatane Beacon reported today.

Opotiki Police Sergeant Mike McKenzie said there were no suspicious circumstances involved in her death.

She had mental health issues and had just wandered into the bush.

Storey had been missing since September 5 when she told her family that she was driving from Tauranga to her sister's house in Ranfurly and intended to camp overnight along the way in her white Suzuki Swift.

Her car was seen at the Manganuku campsite in the Waioeka Gorge on September 6.

A rahui has been put in place preventing all activity in the area.

It will be lifted on the morning of November 17.

- Whakatane Beacon