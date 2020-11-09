Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga police respond to multiple crashes overnight

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga police have attended multiple single-vehicle crashes.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called to a crash on Oropi Rd in Oropi about 9.30pm.

A vehicle had crashed into a light pole. The single-occupant was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, she said.

The spokeswoman said police attended a second crash in Bellevue, Tauranga.

Police were called to Ngatai Rd about 10.45pm where a car had crashed into a tree.

The single-occupant was reported to have minor injuries, she said.