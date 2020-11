Police are called to a fight in Greerton Saturday night. Photo / File

Police were called to reports of a group of people, predominantly youths, fighting on Marshall Ave in Tauranga's Greerton suburb about 10pm last night.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour. He was given a Formal Warning.

Two youths, aged 15, were also arrested for disorderly behaviour and were also given Formal Youth Warnings.

There were no reports of injury as a result of the fight.