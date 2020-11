Emergency services at the scene of two-car crash on Cameron Rd near 12th Avenue. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Tauranga, with one lane blocked.

A police communication spokeswoman said the collision between two cars on Cameron Rd near 12th Avenue intersection was reported about 4.12pm today.

She said there were no reports of injuries but one lane was temporarily blocked and other motorists should expect a slight delay while the area is cleared.